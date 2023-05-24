Backstage News On John Cena Getting Squashed By Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam 2014

WWE veteran John Cena recently appeared as a guest on Sam Roberts’ “Notsam Wrestling” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cena reflected on being squashed by Brock Lesnar at WWE Summerslam in 2014:

“Brock is one of the most giving performers when it’s his time, and he will make anyone look great. But I remember Brock being like, ‘Hey, I had dinner with Steve Austin last night and we came up with this idea where I just start suplexing you and don’t stop, and then beat you. I said, ‘Yeah’. He said, ‘What do you mean?’. I was like, ‘Well, we both collectively agreed that you just defeat the streak. We ruin that if we have a 50/50 match’. ‘It’s not my night, kid’. Arn Anderson in the back of my head. I hope he understands the influence he had on my wisdom of this.”

“It’s not my night. How do you showcase the enormity of that win? How do we not waste the Undertaker’s streak? It’s not just Brock winning a match, it’s all those matches that (Undertaker) had to lead up to losing. If I go out and have a 50/50 match and (Lesnar) just sneaks over, we wasted all that. But if you take that unbelievable feat, with another unbelievable feat, now we have passed the energy. And that is how you make someone. And then that someone can make others. And that’s how the business works. You have to be able to work together.”

(h/t to WrestleTalk.com for the transcription)