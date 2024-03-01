Backstage News On John Cena Possibly Making An Appearance At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE might be able to secure John Cena for this year’s WrestleMania.

Cena has previously admitted that he understands he doesn’t have much time left. Cena gave back in 2023, losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, teaming with LA Knight, and allowing Solo Sikoa to defeat him in his most recent WWE match at Crown Jewel in November.

Top matches at WrestleMania 40 in April will include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bayley. The Rock is also expected to wrestle on the first night, either in a teased tag team match with Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins or in a singles match with Rhodes.

Cena is set to film a second season of “Peacemaker” after James Gunn finishes his Superman project. According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk about Cena at Mania.

Meltzer wrote, “It’s basically up to his acting schedule and if there is something going on. If there is, he may appear but couldn’t do anything that would be deemed a risk. We were told that if he does appear, the idea is to do something fun, short and memorable and with substance.”