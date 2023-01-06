Backstage News on John Cena’s WWE In-Ring Return on SmackDown

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 featured John Cena returning to the ring with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Cena’s first match in over a year.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, everything in the ring was said to be done very carefully.

Because of how long he’d been out of the ring, Cena was well-protected. Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment on Reigns for the pin, while Owens hit the Stunner on Zayn. With FOX heavily promoting the match during their NFL games, there was an expectation that Cena would hit the move and look strong.

Cena is still expected to work WrestleMania 39 in April, but no details on how they will get there or who he will work with have been released.