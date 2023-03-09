Backstage News On John Cena’s WWE RAW Segment With Austin Theory

This past Monday on RAW, John Cena made his WWE TV return to set up his match with United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Cena said that the crowd doesn’t want to see Theory wrestle and that Theory will lose regardless of whether he wins at WrestleMania because he will have to deal with critical fans.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “those that we spoke to within WWE were happy with how WWE Raw unfolded with John Cena adding some familiar eyes to the show.”

It should be noted that no producer was listed for the segment on internal sheets, leading fans to speculate that Cena may have had more control over how the segment played out, though this is not confirmed.

The show’s ratings increased, with an average of 1.827 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.