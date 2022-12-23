Backstage News on John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

WWE appears to have gotten its wish to have John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Cena will compete alongside Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag-team match on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

The match will be Cena’s only in-ring appearance this year, continuing his streak of working a match every year since his main roster debut in 2002.

Cena is currently expected to appear at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Due to his hectic filming schedule, there had been some doubts about his ability to attend.

Meltzer wrote, “the belief is that Cena will be working WrestleMania but what we were told is that he’s working on his schedule to make sure it works, but the belief is that he’ll get it done.”

The report added that “Cena will be unavailable to WWE through most of February and March due to filming a movie outside the US.”

It is still unknown who he will wrestle at the show, but during the Vince McMahon era, the company was looking to have him wrestle Austin Theory because the former Chairman and CEO believed Theory could be the next John Cena. That may have changed now that Triple H is in charge of creative. Both stars have expressed a desire to wrestle each other.