Backstage News On Johnny Gargano’s WWE Status, Gargano – Vince McMahon Update

There has been much speculation about Johnny Gargano’s whereabouts since he defeated Grayson Waller in the Unsanctioned Match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Gargano aggravated the shoulder injury that kept him out for much of January. Gargano ended up wrestling exactly a dozen matches after March 4, leading up to Stand & Deliver, after only working three matches in his first few weeks back, including his return at the Royal Rumble.

Gargano’s shoulder injury reportedly worsened following his return at The Rumble, and by the time Stand & Deliver arrived, he was severely hampered and only using one arm.

WWE officials are hopeful that Gargano’s injury can be repaired through physical therapy rather than surgery.

There was some speculation that Gargano’s absence was caused by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s return to the fold, but this is not the case. McMahon was directly involved in telling Gargano in late 2021 that he wanted him to stay with the company.

Gargano is still on the official RAW roster.