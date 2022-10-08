Backstage News on Jon Moxley Signing a Contract Extension With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced tonight that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a new five-year contract with the company that includes a larger backstage role. Moxley will continue to wrestle, but will also serve as a backstage coach and mentor to other wrestlers. The full announcements, including comments from Moxley and AEW President Tony Khan, can be found by clicking here.

According to PWInisder, Moxley’s contract did in fact expire at one point, and he worked on a handshake agreement until they finalized the new deal. There was never any concern within the company that he might be looking to go elsewhere.

When asked about Moxley’s contract status over the summer, AEW officials said it was “quite a situation,” and that they would do whatever it took to keep him signed for the rest of his career, Fightful Select reports. It goes without saying that AEW has invested heavily in the three-time AEW World Champion and one-time Interim AEW World Champion.

Moxley will exclusively wrestle for AEW and its international partners, including NJPW, according to the terms of the agreement. Moxley has wrestled for promotions such as GCW and TWR, as well as NEW, but AEW would not comment on what the new deal means for Moxley’s status with indie companies. When GCW was asked about his future, they were unaware of the press release until it happened, and were unsure what that meant for his position there.

Moxley is the current GCW World Champion, but this weekend at GCW Fight Club in Atlantic City, NJ, he is scheduled to face Nick Gage in a Career vs. Title match. It is unclear whether he will continue to work for GCW after this match.

AEW talent continues to praise Moxley’s influence and the weight his words carried at the talent meeting held following All Out last month. It was also stated that talent meetings led by Moxley, along with Bryan Danielson and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, were well received.