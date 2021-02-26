Backstage News On Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and Scorpio Sky’s AEW Status

– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that the exploding barbed wire match for AEW Revolution was an idea that Kenny Omega initially pitched to Tony Khan over a year ago. Meltzer wrote the following:

“Omega has said to us that if you really think you’re the best in the world, you have to prove it by wrestling at a high level in every type of style and situation as opposed to just one way.”

Omega’s opponent at the PPV, Jon Moxley, was said to be “very happy” with the idea when it was pitched to him.

– Dave Meltzer is reporting that Scorpio Sky has been out of action as of late due to a torn meniscus. Scorpio Sky’s return to action was recently announced for the AEW Revolution PPV in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.