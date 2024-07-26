Backstage News On Jon Moxley’s Absence From AEW

Jon Moxley has been pushed as a top star in AEW since joining the company in 2019. He has helped them a few times when they needed a credible World Champion.

Since 2020, he has not had a losing percentage greater than 23%, as the promotion has kept him strong throughout the majority of his programs. So far, through 2024, he has a 23-6-1 record. He is not only pushed hard in AEW, but also in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he has achieved success.

He won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year and enjoyed a successful reign. Moxley’s last match was nearly a month ago at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Tetsuya Naito.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moxley hasn’t wrestled or attended an event since Forbidden Door due to time off.

As of this writing, it is unclear when he will return.