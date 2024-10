According to Fightful Select, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace’s contract with the company is set to expire in January of 2025 after it was initially set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Grace’s husband and fellow TNA star Jonathan Gresham’s deal with the company will be coming up in 2025 as well.

There is no word yet on where Grace and Gresham will end up or if they will re-sign with TNA, but they have made a good impression with WWE.