During Sunday night’s TNA Wrestling Genesis event, Tessa Blanchard defeated Jordynne Grace in a singles match, while Mike Santana defeated Josh Alexander, which led to Alexander saying he was quitting TNA.

According to Fightful Select, Grace is done with the company.

Several people within TNA expect the Genesis PPV to be her last date there since her deal expires later this month.

Alexander’s contract expires in mid-February, and he is expected to leave TNA soon.