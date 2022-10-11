Backstage News on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows’ WWE Return

As seen this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to the company after a two-year absence.

Anderson and Gallows are likely to be on the RAW brand in the future, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

NJPW’s Twitter account reposted WWE’s video of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returning, but Johnson believes this isn’t a hint that the two businesses are collaborating. “My gut is that NJPW needs Anderson, the current NEVER Openweight Champion to return and that ignoring the WWE return served no purpose,” Johnson said.

Regarding the team’s return to WWE, Fightful Select reports that even while they were still under contract with Impact Wrestling, WWE expressed interest in signing them as early as this summer. Towards the end of their Impact Wrestling contracts, which ended up lasting a month longer than expected, the two were extremely upfront about the interest that they had in the potential opportunity.