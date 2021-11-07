Backstage News On Karrion Kross and Other Wrestlers Released From WWE

In regards to the WWE releases from November 4th 2021, Fightful Select provided some backstage news about the creative process for those that were let go from the company:

* There were people that pushed for Karrion Kross and Scarlett to be paired together on the WWE main roster. Fightful wrote that “almost immediately backstage rumors swirled of Kross getting heat within the company, but even then several tried to plead about the direction of his booking and character.”

* Regarding Mia Yim, Fightful noted that “there were several tentative plans to have her on shows before the draft.” Mia quietly changed brands multiple times until whatever ideas there were for her were nixed.

* It was said that there were never any major plans for Katrina Cortez after her brief run as Carolina with Sin Cara on the main roster.