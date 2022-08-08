Backstage News on Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE Return, Current Plans

Now that Karrion Kross and Scarlett are back in the WWE, fans can expect to see them regularly on television.

Both of them have been officially added to the internal WWE roster, according to PWInsider, and Kross will be given the position of the number two heel, after Roman Reigns. Because Reigns has a restricted schedule and doesn’t appear on television every week, it’s critical to establish another dependable heel on the SmackDown brand.

The goal, according to PWInsider, is for Scarlett to oversee Kross; at the moment, there are no plans for her to engage in pro wrestling, but that possibility is still there. Scarlett was kept off TV during their last stint when Vince McMahon was in charge, and Kross did not have Scarlett (his real-life wife) by his side.

After being released from WWE last year, Kross and Scarlett reportedly stayed in touch with WWE management. They are both back because of Triple H, who is undoubtedly a big admirer of them both.

Kross and Scarlett are expected to make as many of their remaining independent wrestling appearances as they can.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett made a comeback. It is clear that there will eventually be a confrontation between Kross, Reigns, and McIntyre after Kross attacked Drew McIntyre from behind and Scarlett left Reigns with an hourglass in the ring.

The Universal Title match at Clash at the Castle seems to have the potential to turn into a Triple Threat match given how the events were set up.