Backstage News On Karrion Kross and Velveteen Dream’s WWE Futures, Dakota Kai Update

– The current plan for Karrion Kross is to push him huge and build him up as the top star of the NXT brand. As a result, at TakeOver, they “sacrificed” a long-time top star in Tommaso Ciampa, in order to establish that.

– Despite losing at NXT TakeOver and seemingly no longer in line to ever get a title shot as long as Adam Cole is champion, there are no plans to bring up Velveteen Dream to the main roster, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that while Dream is a “very charismatic live show performer”, he is below average as an empty arena wrestler which could factor into why he is staying with NXT. Perhaps this also means that when live crowds return to WWE, Dream’s call up will be back on the radar.

– Dakota Kai has been donating revenue from her Twitch stream to the Trevor Project. According to the Squared Circle subreddit, Kai has donated $1515 to the charity so far: