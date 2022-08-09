Backstage News on Karrion Kross’ WWE Clash at the Castle Status

On last Friday’s SmackDown episode, Karrion Kross made his return to the WWE alongside Scarlett Bordeaux by attacking Drew McIntyre.

Prior to their Clash at the Castle bout, McIntyre and Roman Reigns were having a promo segment together. After attacking McIntyre, Kross locked eyes with Reigns.

Fans began to wonder if WWE will switch the main event of Clash at the Castle to a triple threat match as a result. That’s not the case, though.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that McIntyre vs. Reigns is still the main event. When Kross will get his title opportunity is still unknown.

Meltzer said, “By the way, for Cardiff, it is still Roman and Drew. And I was told, of course, this can always change, but I was told that it’s really not gonna change. They feel that has to be the match. They don’t want to be whatever…so as far as when (Kross) gets his shot at Roman Reigns because obviously, they’re building to that, I have no idea when that will be.”

On Saturday, September 3, Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales will host the first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event, which will be broadcast live. Here is the current announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai

