Backstage News on Karrion Kross’ WWE Return, Big Changes for the Undisputed Title

Now that Karrion Kross has returned to WWE, he is apparently being considered for a major title shot.

As previously mentioned, towards the end of Friday’s SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett made their return to WWE. While Drew McIntyre was getting ready to enter the ring for a fight with The Bloodline, Kross attacked him. McIntyre was destroyed by Kross and left him laying. A s a gift to The Bloodline, Scarlett placed an hourglass into the ring, and Kross taunted them by tapping his watch. Earlier in the day, it was reported that WWE officials were talking about Kross’ return.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select states that Kross was brought back to the company with at least one major specific creative pitch in mind, a title shot for one of the titles currently held by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The pitch is for Kross to be introduced into the McIntyre vs. Reigns conflict so that he can compete for one of Reigns’ World Title belts rather than both.

Because Reigns hasn’t been frequently used on WWE’s flagship TV show since the titles were unified at WrestleMania 38, it was noted that USA Network executives desire a top title to be featured on RAW more often.

An interim championship was mentioned in one USA Network pitch, although it is still unknown whether WWE officials ever gave that any consideration.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Kross’ WWE return. Here is footage from Friday’s return, along with a post-show tweet from Kross: