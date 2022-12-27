Backstage News on Kash Daniel’s Previous WWE Offer, Footage of Him at OVW

Kash Daniel, a former University of Kentucky football player, reportedly received a tryout offer from the previous WWE regime.

Daniel made pro wrestling headlines a few years ago for frequently making wrestling references on and off the football field, as well as for his friendship with The Good Brothers. Daniel was offered a WWE tryout by the former WWE regime, specifically former Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman, according to Fightful Select.

For the time being, Daniel has declined WWE’s offer. People in WWE once thought Daniel still wanted to play pro football, specifically in the NFL, but that now appears to be a long shot. The 6-foot-1, 221-pound linebacker went undrafted in 2020 and has yet to sign with a team.

There was also speculation within WWE that Daniel wanted to exhaust all football options, but company sources weren’t sure if the tryout offer would stand with the current WWE regime, but it was noted that The Good Brothers being with WWE now would help Daniel if he chose to go that route.

Daniel ended up doing some OVW dates in Louisville, Kentucky. Daniel returned to OVW in June 2021 for a special appearance in which he delivered a Stunner and then left, as seen in the Instagram video below.

Daniel is currently the host of the Fully Unscripted podcast as well as an Ambassador for the RD1 spirits company. He is also working on several other projects, including his first youth football camp, which concluded this summer.