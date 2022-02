Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is rumored to be headed to AEW.

As we’ve noted, Lee officially became a free agent from WWE on Wednesday as his 90-day non-compete clause expired. Now a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Lee may have already decided on his future.

It was noted that Lee has been talked about for a spot in AEW, and he may have already agreed to a contract.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on Lee’s future plans.