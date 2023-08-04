Backstage News On Kenny Omega Being On WWE’s “Most Wanted List”

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, and “Hangman” Adam Page) have all signed multi-year contracts with AEW, committing them to the promotion they helped launch for the foreseeable future.

WWE was interested, particularly Omega, who has long served as AEW’s top star.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE was very interested in Omega and he was number one on the company’s “most wanted list.”

Meltzer stated that the time he missed in 2022 due to injury prevented WWE from speaking with him sooner. Omega was described as a top talent “who would have been used as a top guy, in the mix with the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar level guys.”

Due to long-term physical durability, the company believes Rollins had more time in the role of the best in-ring wrestler in the company than Omega would have had.