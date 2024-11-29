Backstage News On Kenny Omega Returning To In-Ring Action

Kenny Omega, who hasn’t competed since December 2023 after being diagnosed with diverticulitis and having surgery, is returning to the ring. He will do so when he faces Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5.

Wrestlers from NJPW, AEW, Stardom, CMLL, and ROH will compete at the Tokyo Dome on January 5. NJPW ran an angle at Power Struggle earlier this month, with Omega performing an in-ring promo and hinting a return before a confrontation between them later in the evening.

Fans have criticized Omega for not returning to in-ring action for AEW rather than NJPW because interest in AEW’s product is now low. Omega, one of their biggest stars, having his first match in a year would undoubtedly generate attention in AEW, which they could use to boost sales.

Omega has mentioned that he does not believe AEW needs him right now and does not want to steal a position away from other talent who has been in the running. According to Dave Meltzer’s the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Omega wants to take it slow before going back full-time with the idea of easing into a full-time schedule down the line and hoping everything holds up.”

It’s still unknown when Omega will return to AEW TV.