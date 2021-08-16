Backstage News On Kenny Omega vs. Andrade Match At AAA TripleMania

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kenny Omega retained the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania event.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following the match’s finish:

“The backstory on this was that Andrade was originally going to win. AEW has control of Kenny’s finishes, they have to approve everything. They asked AAA to hold it off because I don’t think they wanted Kenny doing jobs on Friday and Saturday night. AAA is working with them, so Kenny won, that’s what happened.”

Ric Flair was in Andrade’s corner for the match and Charlotte was backstage at the show. This is why Charlotte didn’t appear at the WWE live event in Charlotte, NC as advertised.