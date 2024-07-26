Backstage News On Kenny Omega’s AEW All In Status And Buddy Matthews’ Contract

* It is believed that AEW originally planned to feature Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the Continental title at All In.

Omega underwent hernia surgery on May 16th, but due to the four-month recovery time, he is not expected to be cleared in time for the event.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Omega’s condition was “far worse than most who have hernia surgery.”

* Buddy Matthews is believed to have signed a new contract earlier this year.

Meltzer stated that Matthews attempted to give notice at one point, but was then offered a new “very lucrative deal” by AEW President Tony Khan, which he accepted.