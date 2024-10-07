Backstage News On Kevin Owens Attacking Cody Rhodes After WWE Bad Blood

As PWMania.com previously reported, a video surfaced online on Saturday night of Kevin Owens brutally attacking “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes after the Undisputed WWE Champion teamed up with Roman Reigns to face The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match at Bad Blood.

There’s no word yet on what was said between the two, but it shows Owens poking Rhodes before hitting him. WWE’s officials eventually entered the picture and broke things up.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE did the attack angle between Owens and Rhodes in front of the fans outside of Rhodes’ tour bus at State Farm Arena as the idea was to create a viral moment on the internet since the company knew the fans would record it and share it on social media.