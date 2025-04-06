Backstage News On Kevin Owens’ Legit Neck Injury & Surgery Plans

On the April 4th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, it was officially announced that the highly anticipated Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens match at WrestleMania 41 has been canceled due to Owens requiring neck surgery. The announcement was made just weeks ahead of the event, leaving fans disappointed and concerned for the former Universal Champion.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Owens’ injury is 100% legitimate, not part of a storyline, and has sparked real concern backstage.

“One WWE source described the situation as ‘awful’, noting that Owens is expected to get surgery as he mentioned in the promo,” Johnson reported. “Another source said the word among talents tonight was that Owens was looking at fusion surgery in the future.”

The emotional weight of Owens’ in-ring promo on SmackDown, where he revealed the injury and expressed uncertainty about when he’ll return, now carries even greater meaning. While some fans initially speculated whether the announcement was part of a storyline, Johnson made it clear that this is not a work.

“For those who have asked if the announcement was a work, the reaction among those we’ve spoken to in the company has been sympathy and sadness for Owens, not that this was storyline.”

Owens’ injury comes after a physically demanding start to 2025, which included a brutal Unsanctioned Match against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber and key matches against Jimmy Uso and Rey Mysterio on SmackDown. His absence will be deeply felt, particularly given the emotional and narrative buildup with Randy Orton that is now left unresolved.

We join the WWE Universe in wishing Kevin Owens a successful surgery and full recovery.