Backstage News On Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Storyline Heading Into WrestleMania 37

YouTube personality Logan Paul is scheduled to appear on this coming Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown as a special guest of Sami Zayn.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Paul is expected to be part of Wrestlemania 37 in some capacity:

“Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on Sunday [Wrestlemania]. In that one, Logan Paul is gonna be involved in the match. I don’t know if he’s a referee or what but he’s definitely involved. The idea is Bad Bunny on Saturday and Logan Paul on Sunday as your big celebrities.”