Backstage News on Kevin Owens’ WWE Status, Creative Plans for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

According to reports, WWE creative’s plans for Kevin Owens are currently on hold.

According to WrestleVotes, Triple H, the chief content officer for WWE, “paused” plans for the RAW Superstar because of how Sami Zayn handled The Bloodline on SmackDown. This is why Owens hasn’t been on TV recently.

It was mentioned that WWE had plans for Owens and Zayn to join up with one another and The Bloodline in storylines. The plans for Owens and Zayn have been delayed but not abandoned because the current The Bloodline angle is “white hot.”

Owens will eventually “be with” Zayn according to the plan. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are rumored to face Owens and Zayn at some point, but this has not been confirmed. After finishing The Bloodline, Zayn is expected to switch as a babyface.

Elimination Chamber 2023 will take place on February 18 in Montreal, the hometown of Zayn and a close neighbor of Owens. According to recent WWE announcements, Zayn may play a significant role in the event. This implies that Zayn’s involvement with The Bloodline, which was initially only supposed to last for a few weeks, will probably last past 2022 and into 2023.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport the following:

“He was pegged to get involved with Sami and The Bloodline, but that’s white hot right now. Those plans from what I’ve been told are definitely pushed back, but they’re not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn.”

“Whatever they had planned for Kevin Owens is totally on pause because this stuff with Sami doesn’t come around often. This was supposed to be a little three, four week comedy deal, and it’s getting big.”

The fact that Owens isn’t available for WWE events in Saudi Arabia is another problem, and the current build is for Saturday’s Crown Jewel event.