Backstage News On Kimber Lee and Neveah’s Impact Status, Possible New Signings, Mick Foley

– While both appeared on recent episodes of Impact Wrestling, Kimber Lee and Neveah have not officially signed with the company as of this writing. The two are reportedly still negotiating their possible deals.

– Impact Wrestling officials are currently working on signing some new names.

– According to Pwinsider, there were more segments like The North’s vignette from this week that have been filmed for future episodes. Last night’s segment was filmed on Monday at Battle Arts Pro Wrestling Academy in Mississauga, Ontario. Scott D’Amore was in charge of the production for the segment. Also, Ethan Page edited the footage before it was added to the episode.

– Mick Foley tweeted the following, praising Moose’s recent work on Impact Wrestling: