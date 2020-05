In an update on Kurt Angle appearing on next week’s NXT broadcast after getting released from WWE last month, the situation is very similar to that of Drake Maverick.

Angle was released as a “performer and producer” last month, but he is still operating under his 90-day non-compete clause. That means WWE can still use him during that time period if they’d like.

With NXT’s ratings continuing to drop, they feel Angle may be able to pop a rating come next week.