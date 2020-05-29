Backstage News On Kurt Angle’s WWE Status

Despite appearing on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, there is no word that Kurt Angle has signed any kind of a new contract with WWE.

As of now, it’s believed that Angle made a one-off appearance and the company decided to use him while he’s still being paid until his non-compete clause expires.

Dave Meltzer noted that the situation was similar to Drake Maverick and wrote that “the company will use that talent if they have a idea for them.”

Angle has seemingly moved on from wrestling and wrote the following on Facebook following his NXT appearance:

“Retirement from wrestling is good. On to the next chapter.”