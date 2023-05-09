Backstage News On “Lackluster Crowd Responses” At WWE RAW

WWE had two very hot crowds for SmackDown and Backlash this past weekend in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but that was clearly not the case for Monday’s RAW in Jacksonville, FL.

According to WRKDWrestling, WWE Production workers at Monday night’s RAW were aware of the “lackluster crowd responses” in comparison to what they saw in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

It was described as a “no-win scenario” because they had two choices: use the filler crowd noise or broadcast the silent crowd live on TV.

Monday night’s RAW appeared to have a significant amount of piped-in crowd noise, which was not used at SmackDown and Backlash because it wasn’t necessary.