Backstage News On Lars Sullivan’s Release From WWE

The Mat Men Podcast wrote the following regarding the report that Lars Sullivan has been released from WWE:

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer responded to this tweet on his website’s message board:

“Not accurate. Vince [McMahon] wanted to push him even now but he no showed TV.”

Fightful Select noted the following about Sullivan’s segments in 2020:

“Many that we spoke to in November had no idea the creative direction or intention of Lars Sullivan’s promos, particularly the shirtless one with Michael Cole. A high-level WWE source had sad that it ‘seemed like sabotage or a test’ to put Sullivan in such a spot.”

