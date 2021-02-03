Backstage News On Lars Sullivan’s Release From WWE

The Mat Men Podcast wrote the following regarding the report that Lars Sullivan has been released from WWE:

Some Details on Sullivan's release. It really came down to creative not knowing what the do with him. He had many stops & starts. His Adult film didn't really have much to do with the release. It was more his knees issues. There were some big plans for him up until June 2020 — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) February 2, 2021

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer responded to this tweet on his website’s message board:

“Not accurate. Vince [McMahon] wanted to push him even now but he no showed TV.”

I can only relay what I was personally told. It’s very possible other people were told other other things. — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) February 3, 2021

Fightful Select noted the following about Sullivan’s segments in 2020:

“Many that we spoke to in November had no idea the creative direction or intention of Lars Sullivan’s promos, particularly the shirtless one with Michael Cole. A high-level WWE source had sad that it ‘seemed like sabotage or a test’ to put Sullivan in such a spot.”