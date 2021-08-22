Backstage News On Last Minute Changes To Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, Becky Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam, and she immediately won the SmackDown Women’s Title from Bianca Belair. She made it clear that The Man is back, but some fans were not happy with this booking decision.

Becky Lynch reportedly wasn’t expected back until October and WWE had her worked into creative plans around the next Draft. That plan went through a big shift when Sasha Banks could not wrestle at SummerSlam.

A tenured member of the creative team revealed that Becky Lynch’s SummerSlam return was WWE calling an audible. Lynch was not supposed to return yet, but the decision was made when they realized that Sasha Banks could not work the Allegiant Stadium show.

WWE had about eight days’ notice that Sasha Banks wouldn’t make SummerSlam, but they continued promoting her. The decision to bring Becky Lynch back was made during this last week. That also gave them time to print up the Las Vegas t-shirt that Lynch was wearing.

Becky Lynch has traveled with Seth Rollins to many WWE events in recent memory, and she was already slated to be in attendance at SummerSlam. The plan for her triumphant return to the ring was pushed up significantly after WWE realized Sasha Banks’ situation.

We are uncertain what the original plan was for Becky Lynch’s return in October, but she was not in the company’s original outline for the biggest party of the summer. The Man is back a bit early, and WWE will have to figure out what to do next.

