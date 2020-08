Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that most of the RAW script was changed less than an hour (around 7:20 PM Eastern) before the show went on the air.

Johnson noted that the show would “very much” be Vince McMahon’s vision:

“PWInsider.com is told that Vince McMahon arrived at the taping around that time and at that point, began changing ‘just about everything’ that was planned.”