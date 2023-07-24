Backstage News On Last Minute Match Being Added To Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw significant changes to the show’s original plans, as talent was pulled for medical reasons.

As PWMania.com previously reported, one version circulating was that some talent had tested positive for COVID-19 or had had direct contact with someone who tested positive.

The WWE United States Invitational match between Santos Escobar and Austin Theory, as well as Dominik Mysterio and Butch, was always planned to be a part of the show and last 2-3 segments. Those matches were given extra time later in the day, according to PWInsider.com.

One major segment that had been planned but was cut was revealing Asuka’s SummerSlam opponents. WWE announced the opponents via social media. Late in the day, an in-ring segment starring Bianca Belair, Asuka, Charlotte, and Adam Pearce was pulled.

The originally scheduled IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega match was nixed, and Flair took her place. It was changed after the in-ring segment introducing the WWE Women’s Championship match was pulled. Vega was at the event.

At one point, Rick Boogs vs. Odyssey Jones was scheduled as a pre-taping dark match, but it was also nixed.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair vs. SKY was thrown together at the last minute.

“So Charlotte Flair-IYO SKY was also thrown together at the end. There were a couple of people who were scheduled for the show who did not appear for, in some cases, for COVID-related reasons. Maybe not had COVID, but perhaps they were around it. So COVID reasons the show was changed. Charlotte and IYO Sky was a late replacement because that was not the original plan.”

