Backstage News On Lilian Garcia’s Future As WWE RAW Ring Announcer

This past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW saw Lilian Garcia make her return as the announcer of the show following Samantha Irvin’s decision to exit the company.

According to PWInsider.com, Garcia will be doing somewhat of an extended run as the ring announcer of the red brand, but there is no word yet on if she will remain the lead ring announcer of the show in the future.

Irvin is reportedly expected to focus on her music career as she and AEW star Ricochet even insisting that she will not be joining All Elite Wrestling.