Backstage News On Lita’s WWE SmackDown Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her return to SmackDown on last night’s show from Omaha, her first blue brand appearance in almost 20 years.

The decision to bring Lita to SmackDown was a last minute idea, according to PWInsider. The idea was approved on Thursday, and WWE booked her travel plans the same day.

SmackDown saw Michael Cole interview Lita in the ring. She noted that most days she is satisfied with her career, until recently when she thought about how she never got a chance to win a Royal Rumble Match. She added that she feels like she still has one more run in her, so she wants to win the Royal Rumble and then headline WrestleMania 38. Cole continued the interview until SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair interrupted, taking the mic and dismissing Cole from the ring.

Flair and Lita took shots at each other on the mic, with Flair promising to end Lita’s “little run” and toss her from the ring at The Rumble. Lita compared Flair to a Tonya Harding look-a-like, and cracked jokes about how big her head is. Flair bragged about breaking Lita’s best friend, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, at SummerSlam 2019, forcing her to retire, and said she will do the same thing to Lita at The Rumble. Lita then slapped Flair. Flair turned back to go for her, but Lita kicked her and dropped her with a Twist of Fate for a big pop. Lita then posed in the corner for fans as Flair crawled back to her feet.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a recent report on the idea AEW pitched to Lita just last year.

Lita has not wrestled since participating in a 10-woman tag team match on the October 29, 2018 edition of RAW, which came one night after she and Stratus defeated Alicia Fox and current Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James at Evolution.

Lita will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month in St. Louis. You can click here for the current Rumble card.

Stay tuned for more on Lita. Below are related tweets and clips from last night: