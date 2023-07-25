Backstage News On Liv Morgan’s Injury And Being Written Off WWE TV

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company ran an angle in which Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was set to wrestle Liv Morgan, but Ripley attacked Morgan before the match began.

Ripley beat her so badly that it was obvious she was being written off television as they “Pillmanized” (chair on arm spot) Morgan’s arm. Morgan could be heard saying she couldn’t move her arm while selling the attack as they went to break.

Morgan was seen leaving RAW in a sling last week after being checked on following a barricade spot. Morgan recently returned to ring action after recovering from an injury. Click here to view the complete WWE Raw results.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Alvarez: “Liv Morgan does have a shoulder injury, and this was an angle to put her out of action for a while and maybe a long while. I guess that is to be determined.”

Meltzer: “It was pretty clear. I mean, they don’t do an angle like that. I mean, they did that. That was a real hardcore angle. And obviously, it’s, you know, she’s had the shoulder injury,”

Alvarez: “My understanding is it’s the other shoulder. Okay. So this is the left one’s the one that they hurt?” They injured the left one in the storyline, but whichever one she heard last time, she, I think she heard the other one this time.”

