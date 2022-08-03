Backstage News on Liv Morgan’s Push, WWE Officials Pleased with Morgan

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan remains highly regarded by WWE officials.

According to PWInsider, Morgan’s merchandise sales on the WWE Shop website and at WWE events have experienced a “massive surge” since Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to win the championship on July 2 at WWE Money In the Bank. Sales allegedly took a “marketed massive leap” almost immediately after Morgan cashed-in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Rousey to become champion.

At this past Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam, Rousey was defeated by Morgan to retain her title. Going into SummerSlam, there was a sense that the experiment of giving Morgan the title had succeeded and was functioning, at least for the moment.

There is a lot of internal excitement at how positively the fans have responded to Morgan being pushed to the next level. Additionally, there is a perception that officials delayed the push too long because they could have made much more money sooner as fans had been waiting for it to happen for a while.

Internally, there is still a great deal of positive talk about Morgan, her merchandise sales, the responses she’s getting from fans, and how hard she’s been working lately. It was also reported that many in WWE are pleased with how Morgan’s effort has gone so far.

