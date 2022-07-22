Backstage News on Liv Morgan’s Recent WWE Push

Given that she won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this month, Liv Morgan has received a significant push from WWE over the past few weeks, much to the surprise of many. She cashed in the briefcase that evening to defeat Ronda Rousey and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “part of the reason, if not the key reason, for the recent push of Morgan was the walking out of Sasha Banks and Naomi.”

According to Meltzer, after they left, WWE needed a top-tier babyface for the SmackDown women’s division, and Morgan was the one who got the pick of the draw. The decision has paid off because fans are strongly behind her.

Banks and Naomi are still under contract with WWE, as previously reported, however Banks’ lawyer is working on her release. Banks has reportedly been booking non-wrestling events and won’t book any wrestling-related events until the following year.

Naomi has also repeatedly hinted that she is no longer under WWE contract.

