Backstage News on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson’s WWE and NJPW Status

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE on last week’s season premiere episode of RAW.

They teamed up with AJ Styles to fight The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley).

Despite signing a contract with WWE, Triple H has agreed to let Karl Anderson work the NJPW show next month.

Anderson is the current Never Openweight Champion and will defend his title against Hikuleo at the Battle Autumn event on November 5th.

As this NJPW show is on the same day as WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event, The Good Brothers are unlikely to be in Saudi Arabia this year.

Fightful Select reported the following about their new WWE contract:

“We’re told that Anderson and Gallows were only under a verbal commitment [with NJPW], and those duties are being allowed to be fulfilled.

However, they have officially signed with WWE, for what was said to be a ‘big money deal’.”

Gallows & Anderson will face Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) on this Monday’s RAW.

