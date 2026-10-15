Thursday, October 15, 2026
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Backstage News On Major Spoiler From Tuesday’s TNA iMPACT Taping

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT logo
iMPACT | TNA

As reported by PWMania.com, Shotzi Blackheart appeared at TNA iMPACT’s taping on Tuesday in Dothan, Alabama, where she teamed up with Allie. It was also mentioned that Shotzi’s contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW) expired last week.

According to Fightful Select, Shotzi has officially signed with TNA. However, the details regarding the length of her contract and the timing of her debut on TNA iMPACT have not yet been announced.

The previous report indicated that Shotzi and MLW parted ways amicably, with the company intending to utilize her talents going forward. Nonetheless, MLW had contingency plans in place in case she signed with another promotion. It now appears that MLW may need to implement those contingency plans.

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