Backstage News On Malakai Black’s AEW Contract Status

According to Fightful Select, there is a bit of confusion on Malakai Black’s contract status with All Elite Wrestling as AEW President Tony Khan revealed in an interview back in 2022 that Black had up to 5 years on his contract, meaning he will remain in the company until 2026, but Black had some sort of a conditional aspect on his contract that has reduced that time.

It was also stated on the report that there are those in the promotion that believe Black’s deal goes towards the end of this year, but not further.

Black signed with AEW back in 2021 and was then joined by Buddy Matthews and Brody King shortly after to form the House of Black.