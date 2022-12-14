Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the NXT Women’s Title Before Her WWE Release

Mandy Rose reportedly dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show at the last minute.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Rose from her contract today, just hours after her 413-day title reign came to an end at Tuesday night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. According to reports, WWE fired Rose because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt they were in a difficult position because of the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, believing it was outside the parameters of her WWE contract.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that Tuesday night’s title change was a last-minute decision due to Rose’s impending firing.

It was noted that Perez’s victory this week was not the original plan. Perez qualified for the title by winning the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline on Saturday night. Grayson Waller, the inaugural Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, will face NXT Champion Bron Breakker at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday, January 10. The opening segment suggested that Perez vs. Rose would be announced for New Year’s Evil as well, until Rose attacked Perez to set up Tuesday night’s main event.

Rose’s FanTime account contains adult-themed photos and videos for subscribers who pay $25 per month to access the page. Rose appears with her fiancé, former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli, on the FanTime page under her real name.

As of this writing, Rose, 32, had not publicly commented on her release, but she spent the night and morning thanking fans who praised and thanked her for her 413-day title reign.

Rose first collaborated with WWE in June 2015 for the sixth season of Tough Enough. She joined NXT after signing a five-year contract after the Tough Enough finale. Rose made her main roster debut in November 2017, but she will return to NXT in July 2021 to lead Toxic Attraction. Rose’s second NXT run was her most successful period in WWE.