Backstage News On Match Type For Top WWE SummerSlam Bout

WWE has announced several matches for its upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam, which will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, in just over a week.

The main event features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

The rest of the show features Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul vs. Ricochet.

WWE has capitalized on the two former UFC stars’ MMA backgrounds, and that is the concept behind their SummerSlam match type. The company has billed Rousey and Baszler’s match as a “fight.”

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he was “told the idea is not a street fight but more of an MMA rules type of match, which makes sense with both having extensive backgrounds.”