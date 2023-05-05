Backstage News On Matt Cardona Leaving Impact Wrestling

Matt Cardona has reportedly left Impact Wrestling.

Cardona has not wrestled for Impact since losing to Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry at the TV tapings on January 20. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cardona has left the company for the time being.

Cardona had been working for Impact without a contract for more than two years, and the company was hoping to sign him to a contract that would guarantee dates. Cardona was content with the idea of sticking to the agreed-upon dates, and he preferred to do so on the same handshake deal they had previously. That, however, was not a viable option.

According to sources close to the situation, there was no drama between Impact and Cardona, and the two companies are open to doing business again in the future. Cardona was adamant about returning to Impact, but only on a handshake deal like before.

Impact officials have been more adamant in signing deals recently, as evidenced by Nick Aldis’ return to the company on a short-term contract last month.

Cardona, who is married to WWE’s Chelsea Green, still works for indie companies such as GCW. Several months ago, there were rumors of a possible WWE return, but nothing has come of it.

Cardona is now known as “The Indy God” of pro wrestling.