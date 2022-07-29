Backstage News on Max Dupri Being Pulled from WWE Storyline by Vince McMahon

Max Dupri reportedly had some heat with former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and was pulled from the Maximum Male Models storyline.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dupri missed the announcement of his sister, Maxxine Dupri, who is portrayed by the former WWE NXT wrestler Sofia Cromwell, at last week’s SmackDown in Boston. When Maxxine introduced herself and said that Maximum Male Models would be debuting their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection on tonight’s go-home episode, she made a comment about how her brother wasn’t present. Later, it was revealed that Max had left the stable permanently after “rubbing some people the wrong way backstage,” which prompted Vince to cut him from the storyline before his retirement was announced.

According to a new story from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince decided to pull Max from the group when one of the Maximum Male Models segments from earlier went bad, and Vince attributed that to Max’s delivery of some of his lines.

Additionally, it was claimed that Max objected to portions of the segment’s scripting, which evidently annoyed Vince and other people.

What the WWE will do with Max now that Vince is gone and no longer in charge of creative is unknown. Although the former LA Knight has fans within the company, as of last week, the perception was that he was through with the Maximum Male Models storyline.

Although the bio states that all tweets are issued by Maxxine, the official @MaxMaleModels Twitter account continues to tweet applications received through the MaximumMaleModels.com website. However, Max is still listed as the founder and director on the MaximumMaleModels.com website, while Maxxine is listed as the director of talent.

The Maximum Male Models t-shirt with Max, ma.çé, and mn.sôör on the front was removed from WWE Shop, however as of this writing, Max Dupri’s Twitter account is still active.

Max hasn’t made any comments on the character’s adjustments in the public, but he did tweet, “So, what did I miss?,” after missing last week’s SmackDown.

“Your pink slip,” was one fan comment to that tweet that Max liked.

It’s interesting to note that, despite Maxxine’s claim from last week that the SummerSlam Beachwear Collection would be shown on tonight’s SmackDown broadcast, it is not currently mentioned in the SmackDown preview on the official WWE website. That does not mean that it will definitely not air.