Backstage News On Meiko Satomura’s Visit To WWE Performance Center

According to Fightful Select, Meiko Satomura, who participated in a photoshoot with reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week, will be in attendance at NXT Roadblock this Tuesday, March 11th, from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There is no word yet on whether Satomura will play a significant role on the show or be present as an observer or guest, but Giulia’s match against Stephanie Vauqer is reportedly scheduled to headline the event.

Satomura, who last appeared in NXT at Roadblock 2023, is approaching her in-ring retirement, with her final match planned for April 29 with Sendai Girls. Satomura is also expected to appear at a TJPW PPV on Friday, March 14th.