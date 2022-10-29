Backstage News on Mike Tyson’s Return to AEW, More Possible Appearances

Mike Tyson will return to AEW on next Friday’s episode of Rampage from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, the location of some of Tyson’s best victories in his illustrious boxing career.

Tyson will be a member of the announcing team. He has previously appeared for the company, notably as the enforcer for the inaugural AEW TNT Championship event at Double Or Nothing 2020 and a shoving battle with Chris Jericho on Dynamite.

According to PWInsider.com, Tyson’s return “may not be just a one-off appearance for Mike Tyson in AEW and that the deal for Tyson to appear was put together just a few days ago.”

Whether Tyson makes more appearances or not, scheduling Tyson on Rampage rather than Dynamite demonstrates that AEW President Tony Khan is attempting to re-establish Rampage as a viable contender.

Tyson has been a wrestling fan his entire life and has made multiple appearances in the WWE, notably as a guest referee for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania XIV, where Steve Austin won his first World Title from Shawn Michaels. In 2012, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.