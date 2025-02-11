Backstage News On Miro, Ricky Starks And Malakai Black’s AEW Releases

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW removed the profiles of Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks. They are now free agents and can sign with any promotion after being released from the company, as they don’t have any non-compete clauses.

According to Fightful Select, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Malakai Black’s contract was initially expected to run through 2027. Last December, it was reported that Black was on his way out of the company, and by January, it was confirmed that he would no longer appear on AEW TV.

Miro had been in discussions for creative plans throughout the year but was ultimately not used. The Redeemer has been medically cleared for quite some time, but he had requested his release months ago. There were no updates for several months on Miro before his official departure. Miro had signed a long-term extension with AEW in early 2022, which could have kept him with the company until at least 2026. The Redeemer last competed for AEW in 2023.

Ricky Starks informed AEW in late 2023 that he didn’t want them to pick up his contract option, which was set to be renewed in the spring of 2024. Despite AEW picking up Starks’ contract, he was not used. Before his release, Starks worked with multiple Independent promotions. His deal with AEW would have expired in a few months.